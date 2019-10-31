As I started working on this story featuring active senior citizens, I thought it would be easy to find several willing people to share bits of their lives and how they stay fit and active. What I didn’t count on was the fact that none of them grew up sharing their lives on social media, and, in fact, many felt a bit shy over being spotlighted in the newspaper.
Jane Hamby, a bona fide firecracker of a lady featured in this story, told me she wouldn’t let her children hold an 80th birthday party for her because she didn’t want it to appear in the paper. And yet, she allowed me to sit with her and ask intimate questions about her lifestyle, so we all may learn from the successes in her life.
I’m always humbled and aware of the privilege when people allow me to interview them.
What did I learn? Aging well is not a fluke or something that happens to people who are lucky; it’s something many people work hard to attain and maintain. In that, there is a lesson for all of us.
