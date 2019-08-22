My conversation with CSI professor Bill Ebner was particularly illuminating. He discussed the importance of tailoring education to individuals, and shared the work of contemporary author and journalist David Epstein.
A one-size-fits-all model of development only accounts for those already destined to succeed, and true talent is only realized when work regimens are adapted to the worker, Epstein argues in much of his writing.
“Hard work, persistence, dedication; that’s not necessarily the ticket to success,” Ebner told me.
The narrative that success is inherently bred of hard work — and those who aren’t successful don’t work hard — dismisses the barriers many face in accessing education.
Opportunity is not evenly distributed, and background has significant influence on success.
In George Orwell’s 1952 essay “Such, such were the joys,” he describes his experiences as a poor and consequently “inferior” child in a wealthy preparatory academy. His time there had a tremendous and unconscious influence on his adult life.
“Life was hierarchical and whatever happened was right,” Orwell wrote. “There were the strong, who deserved to win and always did win, and there were the weak, who deserved to lose and always did lose, everlastingly.”
Orwell argues children understand the world through the adults around them. A child does not possess the lived experience to challenge its place within its social and economic standing, and must resign to society’s imbued “truth.”
“I could not invert the existing scale of values, or turn myself into a success, but I could accept my failure and make the best of it,” Orwell wrote. “To survive, or at least to preserve any kind of independence, was essentially criminal, since it meant breaking rules which you yourself recognized.”
Policy makers must acknowledge the unique obstacles individuals face and understand the system that engenders them. It must serve to lift up those who are held down by their class, rather than asking them to conform to a system that ignores them.
Education is not a privilege; it’s a universal entitlement.
— Ryan Blake
