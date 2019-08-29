The inside scoop
Irish roulette
I’d gambled once before, in a second-floor casino above a Turkish kebab house in Galway, Ireland. My roommates dragged me there and made me play blackjack with them. More accurately, they wanted me to lose some money with them.
They agreed that I could stop after losing 10 euro, or two hands. The dealer was nice enough to tell me how to play, when to hit and when to stay, but I lost twice in about 30 seconds. Then I went home immediately. That was the extent of my real-life casino experience before heading down to Cactus Petes.
If I’m not a fan of gambling, why did I want to gamble?
I gambled on principle: Jackpot is practically built on dice and cards and chance, and you can’t not gamble if you’re covering a town founded on gaming.
The open blackjack tables were $20 minimums, which was a bit rich for my blood, given that I was 100% sure I was going to lose. Slots aren’t my style. If I’d known it was an option, I would have headed across the floor to the sports betting section to put some money on my New York Yankees.
That left roulette, which seemed cool because I’d watched people play it on “The Sopranos.” With roulette, I’d be allowed to walk away after losing $10. But I had no clue how to play.
I kind of knew you’re supposed to pick meaningful numbers. I played 29, because that’s how old Pat Sutphin, our photographer, almost was. Pat was there, being utterly unhelpful choosing numbers. Cactus Petes Casino Operations Director Chris Schneider, on the other hand, did help me out and explained what was going on.
In the end, I think I threw some chips on seven and nine (Ted Williams’ number), but other than that I don’t even remember. The first spin missed all of my numbers and my color, so I shook everyone’s hand, grabbed my chips and called it a night.
When you’re at Cactus Petes, it’s actually kind of hard to feel bad. It’s bright. It’s loud. It’s full of people, and the entire massive building is dedicated to distracting you, entertaining you.
I didn’t get hooked on gambling, but I’m glad I put some money down at least once. I think I get it now.
— Colin Tiernan
