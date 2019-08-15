You are the owner of this article.
The inside scoop: How a girl from Los Angeles came to Idaho

  • MEGAN TAROS mtaros@magicvalley.com
St. Luke's interpreters

Times-News Hispanic Affairs Reporter Megan Taros meets with hospital interpreters  Aug. 1 at St. Luke's Magic Valley Medical Center in Twin Falls.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS

Almost three months to the day I was finishing my final class of my master’s program in New York City, I started packing for my move to Twin Falls just two weeks later. I remember telling my classmates I got an offer from the Times-News covering Hispanic affairs and the response was almost always the same: ‘There’s Hispanic people in Idaho?’

It happened so often I developed a rehearsed speech about Hispanic population growth in the Gem State.

I always considered myself an adventurous person having moved from my native Los Angeles to San Francisco and then New York in a span of less than five years. But my move to Idaho was the only time I was made to feel like I was doing something crazy. Who could imagine that a young woman who spent seven years in New York City would jump ship to a town that’s less than 1% of her current city's population? I knew every time someone was surprised that a newspaper in Idaho had a need for a Hispanic affairs reporter that I was making the right move.

I’ll admit I might not have considered Idaho if it wasn’t for Report for America, a nonprofit organization that places reporters in newsrooms that have a coverage gap. I’ve always thought that for a news organization to be successful, it should be representing all people who live in its coverage area, and Report for America is helping journalists in this country be a part of a national effort to protect press freedom and uplift communities. In my case, it is also to make sure the voices of my people are heard.

Local journalism has the potential to move mountains. When a local reporter creates an alliance with the people on the ground doing critical work to help underrepresented communities, that partnership can be unstoppable.

Idaho’s Latino community and others who are at the forefront of movements affecting positive change for the communities in the Magic Valley have embraced me in the two short months I’ve been here. It is an honor to help tell their stories. I don’t know that my 14-year-old self — a Mexican-American girl in a scrappy, working-class county in southern Los Angeles who was just barely developing an interest in journalism — would have imagined being here today, but I’m so glad I am.

—Megan Taros, Times-News

Megan Taros is a Times-News reporter and Report for America corps member covering the Magic Valley's Hispanic community and Jerome County. You can support her work by donating to Report for America at http://bit.ly/supportRFA.

