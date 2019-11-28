The inside scoop: From the classroom to the Capitol

Reclaim Idaho

Times-News Education and Politics Reporter Ryan Blake interviews second-grade teacher Leah Jones about Reclaim Idaho on Nov. 5 at the Twin Falls Reformed Church in Twin Falls.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS

In high school, I took a class called Careers in Education. For two hours a day, I shadowed a teacher in elementary classrooms through my school district.

That experience showed me the dedication teachers have for their students. They spend hours developing lessons to target a variety of learning types and abilities in order to get the most out of each student.

But it’s not only about the lessons and teaching. A lot is involved behind the scenes as well. I remember shadowing a music teacher one week as he spent several hours during his breaks to inventory all of his equipment as part of annual requirement.

That class also included a field trip to our Legislature, where we met with local lawmakers and observed the process of education from the top.

So many people are involved in education — from politicians to administrators to parents to children — and everybody is working toward the same goal.

—Ryan Blake — Ryan Blake

