The inside scoop: Finding common ground

How do you tell a huge, expansive story in the best possible way?

One method is to use small stories.

This definitely applied to how I went about these past two Big Stories on small high schools and their basketball programs.

There are a lot of smaller teams in the Magic Valley, and I’m sure there are enough stories among them for me to write about this topic for a long time. The players, coaches and communities in these two installments all have their own unique journeys.

From the boys and girls basketball programs I focused on, I learned the most when I spent time immersed in their worlds. It’s one thing to go to a game to watch a team play, but I gained even more insight by visiting these schools apart from the crowds, competition and excitement.

By observing practices and talking to athletes and coaches in their natural environments, I got a feel for what made each one of these teams special.

A tremendous amount of diversity is involved in how these programs got to where they are today. No two coaches I interviewed came from the same background or had the exact same experiences. No two players shared the same path or faced identical obstacles.