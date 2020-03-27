The inside scoop: Finding common ground

How do you tell a huge, expansive story in the best possible way?
One method is to use small stories.
This definitely applied to how I went about these past two Big Stories on small high schools and their basketball programs.
There are a lot of smaller teams in the Magic Valley, and I’m sure there are enough stories among them for me to write about this topic for a long time. The players, coaches and communities in these two installments all have their own unique journeys.
From the boys and girls basketball programs I focused on, I learned the most when I spent time immersed in their worlds. It’s one thing to go to a game to watch a team play, but I gained even more insight by visiting these schools apart from the crowds, competition and excitement.
By observing practices and talking to athletes and coaches in their natural environments, I got a feel for what made each one of these teams special.
A tremendous amount of diversity is involved in how these programs got to where they are today. No two coaches I interviewed came from the same background or had the exact same experiences. No two players shared the same path or faced identical obstacles.
But no matter where these characters came from, they were all united by the same love and passion for basketball. One aspect of sports I find alluring is their ability to bring everyone together on common ground. Whether a coach has been on the job for three years or for three decades, whether a player is a freshman or a senior, and no matter how difficult life has been outside of the game, once the whistle blows and play begins, everyone has the same goal: to win.
It’s impossible to sum up the whole story of small-town sports in the Magic Valley, and it’s a topic that spans every corner of the country, and wherever basketballs bounce in quiet gyms.
—Ben Jones
