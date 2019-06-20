The inside scoop

Times-News Entertainment Reporter Bowen West interviews Geology Professor Shawn Willsey about skyquakes May 22 in his classroom at the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS

I love unsolvable mysteries.

There is something wonderfully delightful about looking into phenomena and never finding a concrete truth. It feels like dipping my toes into the unknown. Even if you don’t believe in anything supernatural, it’s fun — if only for a moment — to pretend like there is something bigger at play interfering with the mundane world.

Enterprise Editor Jessica Flammang approached me after she heard her first skyquake on March 26. She tasked me with trying to find out what they are, or at least figure out everything they couldn’t be. I got excited at the prospect of diving into another local legend. In college, I wrote a story that examined the folklore of the Flathead Lake Monster. By the end of my story, I didn’t uncover what the monster was, but I did discover more of the beauty of where I lived.

There is a silver lining with these local legends that have no concrete answers: they keep things weird. The unknown makes an unremarkable day seem spectacular.

