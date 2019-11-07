This story was a lot of fun because I got to hang out with dairy farmers.
I grew up on a farm in Connecticut. It’s microscopic by Idaho standards, under 40 acres, and only 10-ish of that is for silage corn and hay. We had a handful of Cotswolds and Merino sheep for wool, another handful of chickens for eggs and a bunch of old red barns — 50 years ago we hung tobacco in some of them.
My brother and I always worked on the farm from the time we could hold a hammer or pull weeds. We fed the animals, helped bale hay and worked with Grampa on anything that needed building or fixing.
When Grampa was a kid, the farm was his family’s livelihood and living was hard. My mom used to tell me the story of how he spent months and months saving up for a $3 first basemen’s mitt back in the 1930s. Then he had to save up a few weeks for the 3-cent stamp to mail the money to Sears.
All of that made farming seem important to me growing up. Grampa would always point at new subdivisions when we drove past them, telling me how he harvested potatoes on that land back in the day or cut tobacco. He wouldn’t say more than that, but I knew he wished it was still being farmed.
Even though farming seemed inherently valuable, I didn’t know much of anything about dairies. Thanks to the Petersons and Michael Brubaker, I know a lot more now.
It was the little details that stuck out to me.
For instance, I had no idea that cow feed could have cottonseed in it. There are these skinny, fluffy, white seeds in the Petersons’ and Brubaker’s feed. Also, the Petersons have an unusually white herd of cows because Kathy Peterson’s dad Dale Williams kept the whiter animals when he could.
It was also crazy to learn how hard dairymen work. The Petersons haven’t taken a week off in five years. Erik Peterson wakes up at 5 a.m., goes to bed at 11 p.m., and he’s not a napper.
Michael Brubaker books it around his farm. He’s been living in Idaho since he was five, but he walks as fast as a New Yorker. I met his dairy’s pharmacist who mentioned that the Brubakers are some of the best dairymen around. When I watched Michael work two weeks ago, he was chalking tails, shooting hot dog-sized calcium pills down throats and pulling sick cows from the herd when it was 15 degrees out. He did all that in whipping winds, wearing no gloves and only a thin jacket. He also hops fences regularly when he’s working, which was cool.
Being a dairyman takes a lot of skill. For instance, I can’t parallel park unless I’ve got about 100 feet of open curb to work with, but I bet you Erik Peterson could back a feed mixer truck along a cliff edge without breaking a sweat.
Many interesting details didn’t quite fit into the story. For instance, the Petersons have a fully registered herd. That means their cows’ lineages can be traced back for generations — 150 years. I learned there’s a special kind of semen that can guarantee female calves — instead of male calves. Farmers are paid based on the fat and protein content of their milk, not on the raw poundage alone.
It was apparent how much pride dairymen take in their work, too. Erik Peterson recognizes all of his cows and knows their personalities. One cow is friendlier than the others. Her name’s Gemma, and Erik described her as “a big baby.”
I’m glad I had a chance to meet some dairymen.
