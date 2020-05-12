The Hunger Coalition receives $10,000 donation

Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance announced a $10,000 donation to The Hunger Coalition — nominated by Mark Balcos of Wood River Insurance — as part of an Emergency Community Support Grant to help independent insurance agents give back to their local community during the COVID-19 crisis.

The donation will go directly to The Hunger Coalition, a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to building a healthy community through access to good food and addressing the root causes of food insecurity.

“My team and I have recognized the hard work and dedication performed by The Hunger Coalition during this pandemic and we are incredibly thankful for Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance for providing extra funds to help the community when we need it most,” said Mark Balcos with Wood River Insurance. “The Hunger Coalition has been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 crisis and the $10,000 donation will help them continue to make a difference to the community they serve.”