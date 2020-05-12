The Hunger Coalition receives $10,000 donation

Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance announced a $10,000 donation to The Hunger Coalition — nominated by Mark Balcos of Wood River Insurance — as part of an Emergency Community Support Grant to help independent insurance agents give back to their local community during the COVID-19 crisis.
The donation will go directly to The Hunger Coalition, a nonprofit organization that is dedicated to building a healthy community through access to good food and addressing the root causes of food insecurity.
“My team and I have recognized the hard work and dedication performed by The Hunger Coalition during this pandemic and we are incredibly thankful for Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance for providing extra funds to help the community when we need it most,” said Mark Balcos with Wood River Insurance. “The Hunger Coalition has been significantly impacted by the COVID-19 crisis and the $10,000 donation will help them continue to make a difference to the community they serve.”
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, The Hunger Coalition is providing a record number of emergency food packages and serving them curbside at targeted distribution locations. The coalition has provided food for nearly 500 families a week with the demand growing each day. In the first four weeks of the COVID-19 crisis in their community, they fed more individuals through their food pantry than they had in all of 2019. Coalition is also providing supplemental meals for students on free and reduced lunches by providing them with food boxes to ensure they don’t go hungry.
The Hunger Coalition will use the $10,000 donation to replenish its pantry and help meet the growing need of food assistance for families. The funds will also aid in providing additional protective gear such as masks and gloves to keep their volunteers safe.
“The goal of the Emergency Community Support Grants is to help our independent agents make an immediate impact during this critical time in the local communities where they live and work,” said Alexis Holzer, Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance Independent Agent Giving Program Manager.
The Hailey community can get involved and give back to The Hunger Coalition by providing monetary donations to help them restock pantry shelves as the demand increases and to replenish their glove and mask protective gear so they can continue to safely serve at their distribution centers. For more information or to make a donation, visit thehungercoalition.org.
Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance have a rich history in supporting local and national causes on the corporate level with the Liberty Mutual Foundation, Safeco Foundation, the employee involvement program Liberty Torchbearers, as well as through its Independent Agent Giving programs. In addition to $1 million for the emergency community support grants, Liberty Mutual and Safeco Insurance already committed to invest $375,000 into local nonprofits in 2020 through the Independent Agent Giving programs, Make More Happen and Change Agents.
For more information, visit agentgiving.com.
