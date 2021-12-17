The history of gingerbread

Tis the season for gingerbread!

The sweet-and-spicy treat flavored by ginger root is an ubiquitous celebrity in fall and winter, starring in everything from cut cookies and overpriced lattes to edible construction projects. You can even buy gingerbread-scented mascara or dog shampoo, if you really can’t get enough of the stuff.

As I bit the head off a gingerbread man the other day, I wondered: Whose bright idea was this delicious concoction, anyway?

I followed a trail of crumbs (okay, just a help librarian) to “The Gingerbread Book.” According to sugarcraft scholar Steven Stellingwerk (I want his job!), gingerbread may have been introduced to Western Europe by 11th century crusaders returning from the eastern Mediterranean. Its precise origin is murky, although it is clear that ginger itself originates in Asia.

Gingerbread was a favorite treat at festivals and fairs in medieval Europe – often shaped and decorated to look like flowers, birds, animals or even armor – and several cities in France and England hosted regular “gingerbread fairs” for centuries. Ladies often gave their favorite knights a piece of gingerbread for good luck in a tournament, or superstitiously ate a “gingerbread husband” to improve their chances of landing the real thing.

By 1598. It was popular enough to merit a mention in a Shakespeare play (“An I had but one penny in the world, thou shouldst have it to buy ginger-bread…”)

Some even considered it medicine: 16th-century writer John Baret described gingerbread as “A Kindle of cake or paste made to comfort the stomach.”

Stellingwerf notes that the meaning of the word “gingerbread” has been reshaped over the centuries. In medieval England, it referred to any kind of preserved ginger (borrowing from the Old French term gingebras, which in turn came from the spice’s Latin name, zingebar.) The term became associated with ginger-flavored cakes sometime in the 15th century.

In Germany, gingerbread cookies called Lebkuchen have long been a fixture at street festivals, often in the shape of hearts frosted with sugary messages like “Alles was ich brauch bist du” (All I need is you) or “Du bist einfach super” (You’re really super). As far as I can tell, Germans also invented the concept of making gingerbread houses, probably inspired by the witch’s candy cottage in the fairy tale Hansel and Gretel.

North Americans have been baking gingerbread for more than 200 years – even George Washington’s mother was in on the craze…she would make them into shapes that ranged from miniature kings (pre-revolution) to eagles (after independence).

These days, gingerbread generally refers to one of two desserts. It can be a dense, ginger-spiced cookie flavored with molasses with molasses, ginger, and other spices.

Of course, when gingerbread cookies are shaped/designed mimicking popular politicians to baby animals, polite consumption can be tricky. Is it barbaric to bit off the head first? Or worse by amputating an extremity? If you nibble on decorations first, does the plaintive voice of Gingy from Shrek echo in your imagination (“Not my gumdrop buttons!”)

Becky Hutchings is the FCS/4-H Youth Development Extension Educator for the University of Idaho Cooperative Extension in Minidoka County.

