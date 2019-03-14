The future is here: Agriculture in Idaho

Agriculture in Idaho is no longer the farm-to-market scheme it used to be. Gone are the days when growers produced a crop without knowing who would purchase the product or who would consume it.
In today’s competitive farming environment, varying sects in the agriculture industry have learned to join forces to assure the success of the industry as a whole, rather than pitting neighbors against neighbors.
Idaho’s dairies are an example of a sector that has learned to band together to support and promote the industry. Rather than a single dairyman selling milk directly to his neighbors in the old days, dairymen have now formed cooperatives to purchase trucking companies and processing equipment, hire scientists to perform research and lab work and acquire promotional consultants.
This shared investment benefits all of Idaho businesses, economists say. This vertical integration has added stability to the farming economy by increasing the value of agricultural products grown in Idaho.
As Idaho continues to look to agriculture for its economic future, the industry will focus on building more efficient, more sustainable, environmentally friendly ways to solve modern problems facing Idaho’s farmers.
Stepping up to the plate
As Idaho zeroes in on which crops do best in the Magic Valley’s arid environment, the service industry surrounding dairies has stepped up to provide high-tech tools to aid in production.
And now, the state Legislature and the state Board of Education have teamed up with the dairy industry to take this collaboration to a new level. The University of Idaho’s Center for Agriculture, Food and the Environment — after spinning its wheels for a few years — has regained traction using a three-county base for its proposed research dairy.
The entire project, estimated at $45 million, “will help support the industry and put Idaho on the map as a premier location for environmental research,” Idaho Dairymen Association CEO Rick Naerebout told the Times-News.
The IDA is a longtime partner in the UI CAFE project and recently committed millions to purchase 540 acres north of Rupert for a research dairy. The university will contribute $2.5 million for the property — near Meridian Road and 1400 North — while the IDA will contribute $2 million.
The Idaho State Board of Education approved the purchase in January. The sale closed March 4, UI spokeswoman Carly Schoepflin said.
“We’re all excited. There’s never been a better time for the project,” Schoepflin said. “We have a site to build the dairy on and all of a sudden the project has become real.”
The research dairy is the heart of that enterprise, College of Agriculture Dean Michael Parrella wrote in the UI newsletter. “CAFE will help dairy operators produce milk more economically and efficiently while ensuring the sustainability of the environment.”
The CAFE will also focus its research on animal feed, sustainable crop growth practices and water use, Parrella said.
“We need a safe, efficient, and environmentally sustainable way to produce food,” he said. “Idaho CAFE offers a new approach to solving issues we face in feeding the world’s population.”
Why focus on dairy research?
Livestock-based production accounts for more than 60 percent of agricultural cash receipts in Idaho and the ripple effect of the CAFE’s research will benefit many outside the dairy industry, the university says.
Dairies support more than 39,400 jobs, making it one of the largest economic drivers in Idaho, IDA President Pete Wiersma said.
“As such, the IDA shoulders the responsibility of ensuring the continued growth of Idaho dairy and the thousands of jobs that it supports,” Wiersma said in a statement on the IDA website.
Key points of the dairy research facility include a 2,000-cow dairy relying on state-of-the-art technology, 1,000 acres of associated cropland, improved wastewater treatment, nutrient management systems, a food-processing facility and laboratory space, as well as offices for faculty and student housing.
In addition, the university is in negotiations to buy a 6-acre parcel of land in Crossroads Point at Interstate 84 and U.S. Highway 93 for the CAFE’s Jerome Center for education and outreach, Schoepflin told the Times-News.
The university will also work closely with the College of Southern Idaho’s food science center to round out the business model.
“All the research done at the CAFE will have direct work applications to Idaho,” Schoepflin said.
—Mychel Matthews
