The Final Hope, Rev. Chuck Swoboda, Twin Falls Reformed Church

In this time of the coronavirus there are many things we are hoping for. We hope that neither we nor our loved ones will get the virus. We hope that this will pass quickly so we can get back to work, school and our normal routines. We hope that the economy will recover once this all ends. Basically, we hope that all the uncertainty that surrounds the virus will be resolved.

Yet the truth is we had uncertainty before the virus. We will have uncertainty after the virus. We will always be looking for something to hope for to help relieve our anxieties of the day. The resurrection is our final hope! Not “final” in the sense of our last hope, but our ultimate hope. In Romans 6:4-5, the Apostle Paul assures us that faith in Jesus unites us to his resurrection.

Jesus’ resurrection gives us hope for our resurrection. Death does not have the final say in our lives. The resurrection gets the final say. The hope that Jesus brings is that death does not end our lives, but transforms them into something new; into something better. So regardless of how old you are, regrets that you have, or mistakes that you’ve made, the resurrection gives the final hope, “Your best days are still in front of you!”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0