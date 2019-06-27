You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article

The dog days are finally here

From the Summer entertainment staff picks series
  • JESSICA L. FLAMMANG jflammang@magicvalley.com
  • 0
  • 1 min to read

The wait is over. Summer is finally here. The longest day of the year graced the Magic Valley on June 21, marking the onset of the season.

We decided to take this opportunity to share with our trusty readers a selection of our favorite picks for summer entertainment and to offer a glimpse into some of the activities we enjoy outside of the newsroom.

There is so much happening in the summer months, and even though the days are longer, it can easily feel like a scramble to fit it all in. We’ve designed this two-part installment to offer some ideas to both recreationists and those seeking community-based outdoor fun around the area to streamline the many options available and hopefully make it easier for residents to pick and choose.

So whether it’s lacing up a pair hiking boots and hitting the trail that piques your interest, sampling and purchasing local produce and handmade wares at outdoor farmers markets, feeling the rush of speeding race cars on the track with family and friends, or basking in the summer sun from a boat in the belly of the canyon that soothes your summer fancy, adventure and entertainment ideas are contained here, ready to be sampled.

Stay tuned for our second installment on summer entertainment next week.

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Jessica L. Flammang is the Enterprise and Outdoors Editor for the Times-News.

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

In this Series

Summer entertainment staff picks

article

The dog days are finally here

article

Farmers markets bring community together

article

The inside scoop

8 updates

Load comments

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News