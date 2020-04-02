The Daisher family

"After getting past the fear, grief, disappointment and sadness I was first overwhelmed with by the pandemic, I am now trying to focus on being present in the moment, with no schedule, just waking up and following what comes our way. We have gone on hikes (before the shelter in place was ordered), played family board games, done many fun activities in the backyard, worked out together and completed projects around the house. We have all connected with friends using our technology and enjoyed tuning out to Netflix to escape. Each day, several emotions come up and each day I let myself feel them, but I always bring it back to being grateful for this time with my family." —Nikki Daisher