The Daisher family

"After getting past the fear, grief, disappointment and sadness I was first overwhelmed with by the pandemic, I am now trying to focus on being present in the moment, with no schedule, just waking up and following what comes our way. We have gone on hikes (before the shelter in place was ordered), played family board games, done many fun activities in the backyard, worked out together and completed projects around the house. We have all connected with friends using our technology and enjoyed tuning out to Netflix to escape. Each day, several emotions come up and each day I let myself feel them, but I always bring it back to being grateful for this time with my family." —Nikki Daisher
"It seems to be teaching us all more about appreciating our times gathering together as well as traveling and exploring. I am enjoying our family time together. Each member has been contributing to our overall mental health and enjoyment of life. So far our activities have included frisbee golf from the tree house, family cheer routines, pine cone golf and Wingsuit ziplining. Many chores have been ticked off the list too." —Miles Daisher
"COVID-19 is affecting every family in similar and different ways. I'm disappointed that events that I was looking forward to are cancelled, but is for a good cause. Self isolation is at times boring or uneventful, so I'm talking the time to try new things, things I didn't have time for before. I guess you could say isolation sparked some creativity." —Dorothy Daisher, 15
"I hope COVID-19 will be over soon. While we have been quarantined, we have come up with several ways to spend our time. We have gone on hikes, made up routines on the trampoline, and most recently, wing suiting on the zipline. And most especially, I love playing with our new puppy Coco. It almost feels like summer, except without traveling and seeing friends. We have come up with so many new ways to have fun and I bet we will come up with so many more." —Audrey Daisher, 13
"So we've been staying home for 2 weeks now. We go on hikes every once in a while as well as working out and finding new activities to do. It's been going pretty well so far." —Eli Daisher, 10
