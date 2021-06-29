The Colorado River: Overpacking and pulling my weight

Editor's note: Alice Schenk, of Paul, is a triathlete and adventurer. She went on a rafting trip in May down the Colorado River and wrote a multiple part series chronicling her journey.
Part two
We were up at first light every morning and on the river often before 7:30 a.m. Temperatures topped out at 112 degrees or hotter. For fourteen unforgettable days, we rafted through rapids, hiked up slot canyons, and slept under the stars. Take it down, eat, hike, sleep, pack it up, and load the rafts, on continuous repeat.
Alan Hunter, of Burley’s, love of rafting can be traced all the way back to 1984, the year the Oakley Dam overflowed. That year, Alan, entered the lottery for a bighorn sheep hunt. He drew a permit and got out the map to see where he was going. It was land along the Middle Fork of the Salmon River, and there were only two ways into the area. You could either ride a horse or you could float. If you floated, you would stop along the riverbanks and walk up the canyons to hunt.
Back then, Alan knew nothing about rafting, including that you generally can’t float the Middle Fork of the Salmon from the top that late in the year, because the water level is too low. But since there was a lot of flooding in 1984, and since his group didn’t know any better, they choose to raft in for their hunt.
Alan’s uncle happened to have an old Navy life raft that he said Alan could borrow. It seemed to him that the raft weighed hundreds of pounds. He said it felt so heavy that he could almost imagine it breaking any rock it struck. Deciding a trial run would be important, he enlisted the help of his dad, Chuck, and a friend named Roger Hansen. They took the raft to the North Side Canal near Jerome for its official launch. The water was running high that day and all three men came out of the raft. Despite that mishap, Alan and Roger were excited about the hunt, and remained convinced that the raft was their ticket in.
They set off September 1, and returned home two weeks later, without a sheep but hooked on rafting. Alan wanted to share his newfound passion with others, and for the past thirty-seven years he has organized trips to the Lochsa, Middle Fork, and Main Salmon Rivers; the Selway, Hagerman, Murtaugh, and Bruneau Rivers, Hells Canyon, and now five trips on the Colorado River through the Grand Canyon. He has introduced thousands to his passion of rafting. I snagged an invitation to go a few years ago and I’ve been thrilled at the opportunity this has allowed me to adventure and create new friendships.
Alan is a man whose passion and purpose explodes into acts of love. He just can’t help inviting others along on his journey.
Seven men who rafted that inaugural trip down the Colorado River in 1997 are on this 2021 trip. They include Alan, his son Jason, Meridian, Randy Stone, Val Garn, Lyle Sager, Kirk Burgess, all of Burley, and Tom Miller, formerly Burley now in Soda Springs. Others on this epic journey included Tom’s children: Emily, Pocatello, and Daniel, Hyrum, Utah, Bill Hays, Shoshone, Brian Dowdle, Missoula, Montana, Alan Nelson and Brad Nelson, both of Burley, but not brothers, Erik Stewart,Teton, and Val’s wife, Ann.
We have a great group, sixteen total, with thirteen men and three women. It was so wonderful following Alans Hunter’s truck down the road to Lee’s Ferry in the Grand Canyon.
He has a huge sign on his trailer that says, ‘LV2RFT’ and names of rivers he has rafted wrapped around the sign. We formed a great convoy. On the river you can’t miss the license plate attached to the back of his raft that also says LV2RFT. It got majorly bent on a rapid this trip.
At Lee’s Ferry we unload the rafts, pump them up, then set up our cots and tents for the night. We attend an orientation from Ranger Peggy, who among other things tells us “Pee in the river. Everything else you pack out. Do not pee in the sand, it starts to smell and ruins the beaches for everyone else.”
Men, I think, you are going to have it so much easier doing this than we three women.
The reality is God made our bodies in such a way that liquid and solid waste would need to leave it. We have five ‘rocket boxes’ with us. These are our outdoor restrooms, placed along rivers edge with no tent on most days, but with the most scenic views.
That first night, we enjoy a fish fry with trout Alan and his father Chuck caught up at Oakley Reservoir. I made fresh homemade rhubarb cobbler for the evening. Alan made frog eye salad. There is a trail that goes up the mountain in the distance to the top. Randy, Lyle, Kirk and I hike almost halfway up before the evening sun tells us not to go higher. But I so want to.
We are up early the next morning to launch. My original itinerary says: five to seven complete changes of clothing, plus a warm fleece, a jacket, hat, sunglasses, reading books, journal, camera, warm sleeping bag, cot, folding chair, personal hygiene kit, rain proof tent, dry camp shoes, hiking shoes, swimsuit, two towels, sunscreen, wet suit, and there is more. I over packed. I had four bags so I could distribute the weight throughout them. By the second week I had wrapped up one dry bag with unneeded items and never opened it again, or unloaded it from the raft, until I got home. I so wanted to pull my weight on this trip. I am not, after all, a city-softened girl and I did not want to sit on the sidelines and watch the experience pass by. I wanted to be in the center of the excitement, not only celebrating the victories but feeling I had played a part in them. The men on my raft were wonderful as they loaded and unloaded our bags and strapped everything tightly down. By the second week I was able to help more, load bags onto and off the raft, and do some of the little extras that needed done.
Jason was 14 years old on that first trip in 1997. He rode on Randy’s oar frame and on that trip, Randy taught him to oar. For this trip, I am excited to be on Jason’s oar frame with Randy. At the end of our journey, I will have laughed so much with these two and many of the others. With this trip came laughter. Lots and lots of laughter! Once Jason even threatened to turn the raft around. Bahahaaa. Can you even imagine that?