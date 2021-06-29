The Colorado River: Overpacking and pulling my weight

We are up early the next morning to launch. My original itinerary says: five to seven complete changes of clothing, plus a warm fleece, a jacket, hat, sunglasses, reading books, journal, camera, warm sleeping bag, cot, folding chair, personal hygiene kit, rain proof tent, dry camp shoes, hiking shoes, swimsuit, two towels, sunscreen, wet suit, and there is more. I over packed. I had four bags so I could distribute the weight throughout them. By the second week I had wrapped up one dry bag with unneeded items and never opened it again, or unloaded it from the raft, until I got home. I so wanted to pull my weight on this trip. I am not, after all, a city-softened girl and I did not want to sit on the sidelines and watch the experience pass by. I wanted to be in the center of the excitement, not only celebrating the victories but feeling I had played a part in them. The men on my raft were wonderful as they loaded and unloaded our bags and strapped everything tightly down. By the second week I was able to help more, load bags onto and off the raft, and do some of the little extras that needed done.