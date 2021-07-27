The Colorado River: A legendary rapid

Back out on the river the wind broke loose from the skies and we soon hit a strong head wind that sweeps across the surface of the water. Literally two strokes forward, back we go. Paddling for all we are worth and going backwards, upriver! Brad gets out along the bank, grabs the front rope and pulls his raft forward. Jason has his back turned and is digging deep to move us along. Significant wind whipping over the water sends a water devil spinning around on the river surface. I have never seen one of these before. It is astounding.

There is something about living on the edge of my comfort zone that makes me more vulnerable to the stories of others as I waltz back in my memory to similar situations I have wandered through. My heart is a wide-open book; conversations are real. Life happens to us, and it can leave scars on our heart. Tears are the universal language of the heart we can all understand. They often tell what words will not express. When the heart is too full to be contained the hydrant of our soul opens and droplets leave, often running down our face unchecked. It would not have been my preference to cry on this rafting trip but listening to a couple of stories from others threw me back into my past and memories flooded to the surface. I felt raw and vulnerable but open to understanding how to walk through the emotions that surfaced.