The Colorado River: A legendary rapid

EDITOR'S NOTE: Rupert's Alice Schenk took a rafting trip down the Colorado River in May. In this series she takes readers along on her journey.
Day Eight: At the start of our hike Deer Creek Falls cascades into the waters of the Colorado. It is narrow, powerful, and stunning as it drops. We stand next to it for pictures, the wind from underneath it is making this difficult and fun. From here you can hike through some Tapeats narrows to Deer Spring. To get there you must cross a very skinny ledge with steep drop offs to the river below. It’s a sketchy narrow passage. Alan said he is afraid of heights, but I think, if he can, I can. I’m all in. I followed Alan across and since he did the butt scoot I ‘sit and scoot’ too. My nerves are sticking out like wires and curling up at the end. Randy and Lyle behind me could tell I was terrified. They told me so later. I am so glad Kirk and Alan helped me back across that stretch. I was losing it a bit. Coolest slot canyon ever.
Day Nine: Incredible and challenging hike today called Matkatamiba, ending at an amphitheater. There was some planking with your feet on one wall and your hands on another and some crab walking to get through the narrow rocky passages. The wet rocks are slippery. I am amazed at the age and number of people from the guided trips that are doing this hike. Back on the river, we eventually pull over to set up camp, unload much from our rafts, then an executive decision has us reloading our rafts and traveling down river, since this campsite is for guided trips that transfer out by helicopter from a nearby pad.
Back out on the river the wind broke loose from the skies and we soon hit a strong head wind that sweeps across the surface of the water. Literally two strokes forward, back we go. Paddling for all we are worth and going backwards, upriver! Brad gets out along the bank, grabs the front rope and pulls his raft forward. Jason has his back turned and is digging deep to move us along. Significant wind whipping over the water sends a water devil spinning around on the river surface. I have never seen one of these before. It is astounding.
There is something about living on the edge of my comfort zone that makes me more vulnerable to the stories of others as I waltz back in my memory to similar situations I have wandered through. My heart is a wide-open book; conversations are real. Life happens to us, and it can leave scars on our heart. Tears are the universal language of the heart we can all understand. They often tell what words will not express. When the heart is too full to be contained the hydrant of our soul opens and droplets leave, often running down our face unchecked. It would not have been my preference to cry on this rafting trip but listening to a couple of stories from others threw me back into my past and memories flooded to the surface. I felt raw and vulnerable but open to understanding how to walk through the emotions that surfaced.
Day Ten: Downriver we pull over and hike part way up Havasu Canyon. This hike has a quick pull in, and I love how we tie up our rafts to the rocks! We want to get out of the way in case other rafts want to pull in and hike here. God’s creation is so vast and magnificent. The winds and water of time have carved and created this beautiful land we have so enjoyed. Because of Covid-19 restrictions we are only allowed to hike so far up.
Tomorrow we will take on Lava Falls. Like a neon sign with an arrow pointed right at me Randy turns and starts to download wisdom to me on our raft because it’s true, Alice needs a shot of encouragement and reality.
“Lava Falls is only 20-seconds long,” he says. “You can hold your breath for 20 seconds. If you go out of the raft and into the water relax and stick a leg or arm out. The water will catch it more easily and shoot you out to the side.”
Good to know. I think, still concerned. Later, setting up camp, I packed my dry bags up the incline and set my tent up unknowingly in the Sahara Desert region of the beach. The blowing sand went through the screened area under my rain fly. When I went in my tent after dinner I almost panicked. A layer of sand over everything. I got a bucket of water and washed the walls and floor of my tent, my books, duffel bags and other unpacked stuff. I had sandy cloths and a sandy sleeping bag. The next morning most of the sand had returned. This was my least favorite tent spot of all. Thankfully, we were on the homestretch.
Day Eleven: One hundred seventy-nine miles downstream from Lees Ferry on the Colorado River sits Lava Falls Rapid, arguably the most famous whitewater rapid in the world, billed as one of the biggest navigable rapids in the Western Hemisphere. The story of this rapid has become legendary. It is the most famous and most formidable rapid in Grand Canyon National Park. Fabled for its steep drops and highly technical rapid layout, it is rated a Class 10, the highest rating a rapid can receive under the Grand Canyon's older classification system. It has a 38-foot drop, and it can be the scariest 20 seconds on the river. This is a drop that demands respect and careful set up. With over 160 rapids in the canyon, many of which are large and immensely powerful, there is potential for boating accidents. Indeed, approximately 40 percent of injuries that occur with river runners happen on the water while running rapids. Today we will shoot Lava Falls Rapid.
Vulcan’s Anvil is an ancient volcanic remnant that sits mid-river approximately one mile upstream from Lava Falls. It is a sacred site to the Hualapai Native American Tribe, and many river guides have rituals they will perform here to ensure a safe run in Lava Falls. I snap a picture of it as we raft by. Soon we will be at Lava. Anticipation ratchets up. I try to sit calmly.
Instructions in our guidebook states, plan to enter the rapid as close to the huge ledge hole as you dare. This lines you up for the center of the big V-wave. Powering through the V-wave you will want to go left and square up before riding the tail waves. I will note that if you end up in the ledge hole it will not be pretty. You will circulate around and around in it and just maybe get spewed out, maybe not.
I watch Alan’s raft as it rides the humongous roller coaster waves along the right side. Incredibly his raft makes it through with no issues. Kirk’s raft goes next and again, no issues. Jason has told me his plan. He will line his oar frame up sideways, as close as he can with the ledge hole and at the last minute turn the nose down river. He is aiming for the ‘V’ slick. He nails the turn and heads down but on one of the waves, a lateral hits us, sending water crashing over the raft. Randy and I are high siding and I am convinced we are going to flip, thankful we did not.
Bill hits the first wave in his oar frame and as it starts to climb up the wave, he remembers saying to himself, time to shift into 4-wheel drive. He may have cussed first, I am not sure.
Tom hit the rapid and it immediately turned his oar frame backwards yanking the oars out of his hands. His crew made it through as did Brian in his kayak. Just WOW! A great time was had by all. Well maybe not, but we all made it safely.
Alan asked that morning before we left shore who was most nervous about the day. Wonderfully, I felt no need to raise my hand. That morning, God graciously added His two cents to my equation. My morning devotional reading was entitled, “Safely Ashore.” It stated that, “God is the one who guides each of us across our life’s churning waves and deepest waters. On stormy waters our God speaks, “Peace, be still” and the waves and the wind obey him (Mark 4:39). It went on to say, so, don’t fear life’s deep or turbulent waters today. Our God safely leads us ashore. And He did.
Day Twelve: Here’s what I know: Sharing lessens the weight on a single pair of shoulders. I am up early every morning and when I wander out of my tent there is Alan getting things ready for breakfast, starting the water to heat for dishes and organizing. He will turn 70 in September, as will Lyle. Randy is pushing 73.
They were so young on their first trip together and they are so amazingly strong and competent on this trip. Randy spelled Jason on our oar frame a few times, maneuvering the raft like the pro he is. I did once, briefly. It was not intuitive to me, nor smooth. Randy also took a turn in Brian’s kayak. Since he did not use the skirt on the kayak, it filled with water, and Randy came out. Jason and I rushed to the rescue as did Alan’s raft. I forgot to stand, lesson 101 on getting a person into a raft, to pull Randy into the raft, but together he and I got the job done. We were both laughing so hard. Wahoo! I did it, I saved Randy!
When I get wet, if there is slight wind, I get cold. Sitting there chilled Randy tells me it is from the wetsuit being too large on me and here I thought it was keeping me warmer. We are on the raft. No more big rapids this day. “Permission to take my life jacket off Captain,” I ask. “Permission granted,” he says. I did warm up.
Later, I told Alan I want a once in a lifetime trip #2” as he heads into #6. I even said I would pack lighter. Everyone laughed. Laughing together multiplies our appreciation of someone else’s involvement in our lives. Like the laughter on our last night at camp when Alan organized a skit and selected four of us to do an activity and everyone else would guess what we were doing. Daniel was an astronaut, Emily a great thinker, Randy an airplane bomber and I was a saddle bronc rider. I even bucked myself off. When all was said and done the audience was instructed to watch us and think that was how we used the rocket box. So not funny, so funny.