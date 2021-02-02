The College of Southern Idaho Mini-Cassia Campus classes

The Science of Cookies & Pizza!
1:30 - 3:30 p.m., Friday, Feb. 12
MC Center A 14, instructor Dr. Rick Parker
Fee: $20, ages 8 and up
Learn the science behind cookie and pizza making with Rick Parker. We will be making cookies, and also rolling out fresh dough and topping our pizzas with our favorite toppings, and then we will bake our individual creations! Learn about what goes into our favorite pizza and the science it involves. We will be rolling out fresh dough and then we will top our individual pizzas with our favorite toppings! Do you like cookies soft and chunky but your friend likes thin and crispy? Did you know there is a way to bake chocolate chip cookies to please everyone? There is a trick – and it’s all about science! We will enjoy our pizza and cookie creations in class. Space is limited to 20 participants so register early.To register go to communityed.csi.edu or call (208) 678-1400.
Watercolors with Textures
4:30 - 6 p.m., Tues., Feb. 16 - April 27
MC Center A16, instructor DeAnn Goodwin
Fee: $65 plus supplies, ages 16 and up
This class is for both beginners and artists who have some experience with watercolor. Come create and experiment with different watercolor techniques employing negative shapes. We will work on different techniques such as wet on wet, value studies, layering, mixing colors, void, painting on different surfaces, and what colors to include on your palate, and a brief overview of the qualities of water color paint such as transparent, semi -transparent and opaque. We will explore different textures by using Halloween cobwebbing and saran wrap and yupo or plastic paper. A supply list will be provided at registration. To register go to communityed.csi.edu or call (208) 678-1400.
Digital Scrapbooking with Project Life App
1 - 2 p.m., Wed., Feb. 17 - March 3
MC Center A25, instructor, Kim Seely
Fee: $25 plus $5 for app purchase, ages 12 and up
Have you been taking lots of pictures on your digital device? Now what? Learn ways to document and record the digital pictures in your phone or tablet by creating simple and priceless scrapbook pages with the Project Life App! This is a simpler and more satisfying way to stay caught up with your journaling and scrapbooking. It’s so easy and pages can be created on the go! Take your pictures from your phone to a scrapbook page. Pictures must be accessible on an iPhone 6 or newer, Android, or iPad ready to install with the Project Life app (in the iTunes app store or Google play) and have minimum $5 iTunes credit or other payment option. For anyone 12 years of age and older. To register go to communityed.csi.edu or call (208) 678-1400.
Pottery Workshop
4:30 -7 p.m., Thursdays, Feb. 18 - April 29
MC Center A 16, instructor DeAnn Goodwin
Fee: $50 plus supplies ($20/20 pound bag of clay), ages 16 and up
Come play with us in the clay! Learn basics of handling, molding, shaping and throwing clay. Explore an array of ceramic building and glazing techniques while developing your own personal style using clay as an expressive medium. From the raw clay to a finished piece suitable for food use or decoration. Craft bowls, cups, or a wind chimes, or even that museum forgery! Students will do free-hand, molding, wheel-throwing, and slab building. Check with instructor for open studio periods. Participants must be 16 + to register. To register go to communityed.csi.edu or call (208) 678-1400.
Hearty Healthy Meals on a Budget
5 Different Sessions . Choose individual sessions or sign up for the complete series to receive a discounted rate!
Classes are 1 - 3 p.m. on Thursdays, Feb. 18, 25, March 4, 11 and 18.
MC Center A14, instructor Dr. Rick Parker
Individual session, $15 registration fee plus $5 supply fee paid to instructor
Complete Series: Registration fee $65 plus $25 supply fee paid to instructor.
Learn to make “dirt-cheap,” quick and easy meals! One of the best ways to rein in the food budget is to cook at home. Meals don’t have to be complicated or expensive to be good. Learn to make tasty, easy, and inexpensive dishes with just a few ingredients. Recipes include tomato-basil soup from scratch, creamed peas and potatoes, easy gravies without the packet mix, dried bean cookery, quick breads, sausage gravy, easy pulled pork, marinated chicken breasts, rice recipes from scratch, powdered milk yogurt, blenderized whole-wheat pancakes and more. Supplies are provided and each session will feature a different menu. To register go to communityed.csi.edu or call (208) 678-1400.