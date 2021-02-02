The College of Southern Idaho Mini-Cassia Campus classes

Learn the science behind cookie and pizza making with Rick Parker. We will be making cookies, and also rolling out fresh dough and topping our pizzas with our favorite toppings, and then we will bake our individual creations! Learn about what goes into our favorite pizza and the science it involves. We will be rolling out fresh dough and then we will top our individual pizzas with our favorite toppings! Do you like cookies soft and chunky but your friend likes thin and crispy? Did you know there is a way to bake chocolate chip cookies to please everyone? There is a trick – and it’s all about science! We will enjoy our pizza and cookie creations in class. Space is limited to 20 participants so register early.To register go to communityed.csi.edu or call (208) 678-1400.