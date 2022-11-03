The building blocks of champions

KIMBERLY —

On Oct. 28 - 29, the Bulldogs powered through the bracket and secured their spot as the 3A State Volleyball Champions. After the nerves and adrenaline settled, a team who capitalized on their goals stood.

What positioned the Bulldogs Varsity Volleyball team to this spot?

Head coach Melissa Edwards has been with the Bulldogs for two years. Edwards is familiar with the state tournament; the Bulldogs finished third during the 2021 season. This contributed to Edwards’ focus moving into the '22 season.

“We fight for one and then the next one," she said.

The focus is one point at a time and working from there. Edwards remembers working back from 6-point deficits.

The Bulldogs started the season early. The team’s focus was building on current skills and precision. They attended team camps at Idaho State University and worked drills. Edwards focused on improving key areas, blocking and receiving serves. The goal was to move with intention and purpose.

“The girls know how to battle," Edwards said, "they don’t quit.”

Edwards saw improvement with every player. There was a boost on defense and players were capitalizing on each position. They were dialed in and continued to focus on “hardcore fundamentals,” Edwards said.

Communication was key for the team when facing frustrations.

“Hope Ward and Jessie Perron are the firecrackers," she said. "They know how to get everyone fired up.”

The Bulldogs are a balanced team. The coach describes her style as “intense and technical,” where as assistance coach Nancie Mathews is “fun and goofy.” This is a combination the players thrive.

An initial goal was winning against Fruitland. They stopped Kimberly during the 2021 championships.

Kimberly again faced Fruitland in the 2022 season during the championship game. Edwards mentioned there was some nervousness walking into the game. The Bulldogs swept Fruitland. The fundamentals paid off with Kelsy Stanger’s 14 kills, Eliza Andreson’s 10 kills and Jessie Perron completing 21 digs.

The Bulldogs look to the 2023 season knowing they have big shoes to fill, she said, especially without ... They will be losing key players but have the plan to move forward.