The building blocks of champions: A look at Kimberly Bulldogs Varsity Volleyball team

KIMBERLY — A coach places a championship trophy on the shelf after adjustments were made.

On Oct. 28 - 29, the Bulldogs powered through the bracket and secured their spot as the 3A State Volleyball Champions. After the nerves and adrenaline settled, a well-rounded team stood victorious.

Head coach Melissa Edwards has been with the Bulldogs for two years. Edwards is familiar with the state tournament; the Bulldogs finished third during the 2021 season after falling to Fruitland.

Their '22 rematch brought on some nerves, but the Bulldogs swept Fruitland; During the game Kelsy Stanger had 14 kills, Eliza Andreson had 10 kills and Jessie Perron completed 21 digs.

What positioned the Bulldogs Varsity Volleyball team to this spot?

“We fight for one and then the next one," she said.

The focus is one point at a time and working from there. Edwards remembers working back from 6-point deficits.

The Bulldogs started the season early. The team’s focus was building on current skills and precision. They attended team camps at Idaho State University and worked drills. Edwards focused on improving key areas, blocking and receiving serves. The goal was to move with intention and purpose.

“The girls know how to battle," Edwards said, "they don’t quit.”

They were dialed in and continued to focus on “hardcore fundamentals,” she said. The coach saw improvement with every player. There was a boost on defense and players were capitalizing on each position.

Communication was key for the team when facing frustrations.

“Hope Ward and Jessie Perron are the firecrackers," she said. "They know how to get everyone fired up.”

The coach describes her style as “intense and technical,” where as assistance coach Nancie Mathews is “fun and goofy.” The Bulldogs are a balanced team where players can thrive.

The Bulldogs look to the 2023 season knowing they have big shoes to fill, she said, especially without those key players: Kelsy Stanger, Eliza Andreson and Jessie Perron.