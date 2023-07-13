People gather to check out the sun during a solar viewing event.
Sam Wise, 3, looks at the sun through a telescope with his mom, Jade Wise, during a solar viewing session on Wednesday at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science on the campus of the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls. To see more photos and watch a video from the solar viewing, go online to
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Sam Wise, 3, looks at the sun and its spots through a telescope with his mom Jade Wise during a solar viewing session on Wednesday at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science on the campus of the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls.
There will be a "star party" on July 21 at Castle Rocks State Park, weather permitting. For more information, go online to
PHOTOS: Bright spot of the week: Solar Viewing at CSI
Bright spot of the week: Solar Viewing at CSI
Rozeli Wise, 6, looks through a telescope during a solar viewing session Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Bright spot of the week: Solar Viewing at CSI
Owen Wise, 4, looks through a telescope during a solar viewing session Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Bright spot of the week: Solar Viewing at CSI
Rozeli Wise, 6, checks out the sun and it's spots during s solar viewing session Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Bright spot of the week: Solar Viewing at CSI
Sam Wise, 3, looks at the sun through a telescope with his mom Jade Wise during a solar viewing session Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Bright spot of the week: Solar Viewing at CSI
A photo of the sun taken Wednesday, July 12, 2023, at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science in Twin Falls. A solar filter was used for this photo, never look directly at the sun without proper protection.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
The bright spot of the week
Sam Wise, 3, looks at the sun through a telescope with his mom, Jade Wise, during a solar viewing session on Wednesday at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science on the campus of the College of Southern Idaho in Twin Falls. To see more photos and watch a video from the solar viewing, go online to
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
PHOTOS: Solar viewing with a spec of Mercury mixed in
Solar viewing with a spec of Mercury mixed in
Jim Anderson looks at the sun through a telescope Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science on the CSI campus in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Solar viewing with a spec of Mercury mixed in
Professor Chris Anderson, center, talks astronomy while Jim Anderson, listens Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science on the CSI campus in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS FILE PHOTO
Solar viewing with a spec of Mercury mixed in
The Norman Herrett Telescope is set up to view Mercury on Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science on the CSI campus in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Solar viewing with a spec of Mercury mixed in
Student Paige Byington of Filer checks out the sun during a solar viewing session Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science on the College of Southern Idaho campus in Twin Falls. Byington is job shadowing for her senior project.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Solar viewing with a spec of Mercury mixed in
Using a solar filter with a neutral density of 100,000, photographer Drew Nash takes a photo of the sun using a Nikon D500 with a 1.4x teleconverter and 70-200 mm lens Wednesday, Aug. 31, 2022, at the Herrett Center for Arts and Science on the CSI campus in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Solar viewing
Chris Anderson, production specialist and observatory coordinator, talks about solar viewing Wednesday, July 26, 2017, at The Herrett Center for Arts and Science on the CSI campus in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Solar viewing
Michael Friel views the planet Venus Wednesday, July 26, 2017, at The Herrett Center for Arts and Science on the CSI campus in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Solar viewing
Rebecca Hoff, 25, tries out solar glasses Wednesday, July 26, 2017, at The Herrett Center for Arts and Science on the CSI campus in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
Solar viewing
Peyton Anderson, 5, views the sun safely using a telescope while her father Mark Anderson learns about solar activity July 26 at The Herrett Center for Arts and Science on the CSI campus in Twin Falls.
DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS
