THE BIG STORY: Idaho Landscapes

For the past 12 years, Chief Photographer Drew Nash has provided amazing images for the Times-News and has won countless awards for his photojournalism.

But Nash is also an accomplished photographer outside of journalism. Unfortunately, our readers don't often see Nash's artistic side in the newspaper, so we asked Nash to gather some of his favorite personal photographs to feature in this week's Big Story.

In this photo package of Idaho landscapes, Nash explains what he looks for in his subject matter and details some of his tricks to squeeze a story from rocks and waterfalls by using positive and negative space to make images pop and by using black-and-white images to bring out textures.

