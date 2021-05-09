THE BIG STORY: Idaho Landscapes

I've been to this area numerous times over the past few years and it's no secret there's a creek here. The problem is, it flows for only a short time in the spring. I settled on this line because of the brilliant S curve it creates. I waited for golden hour because I wanted to split the tones by cooling down the foreground in the shade and warming up the sun falling upon the rock formations.
Any landscape photographer knows that getting up early for good light is part of the deal. I trudged down to Pillar Falls bright and early so I could get nice direction light while pointing my camera in a more easterly direction. Instead of cursing the wind that morning, I used it to my advantage and used a neutral density filter to created the zoom effect seen here.
I made this photo of Shoshone Falls while my long-lost cousin came to visit family. I really enjoy the contrast of the birds with the flow of the falls. I sometimes take the lessons I learned in sports photography and apply them to my landscape work. Shoot tight!
I'm always looking for waterfalls. It doesn't matter whether they're big or small — if water is falling, I'm good. I really liked all the texture surrounding this shelf near Auger Falls during low water.
Finding fresh angles of Shoshone Falls can be delightfully challenging. I had to wait for the paddle boarders to come into frame to show the scale of the falls.
I loved how cool the tones were in my shadows while golden hour reflected on the wet rocks in the foreground. I closed down my aperture to capture a nice sunburst.
I love this location and how close it is to Twin Falls. I've made a lot of photos around this area. Here's one from February, when I was in a bit of a gloomy funk. Making pictures has always been therapeutic for me.
While scouting locations for a Milky Way photo, I decided to try my hand at capturing a wildflower photo in a heavy breeze. I think it's important that we continue to challenge ourselves and test our knowledge often.
I was on my way to meet with the Magic Valley Camera Club for a boat tour near Hagerman when I saw this image unfold as I parked the car. I popped the trunk, threw on a big telephoto and plunked off a few shots before jumping onto the boat. I took this photo in 2018. The barn has since been painted, but I kind of like the weathered look here.
Here's a photo of the canyon along the Kelton Trail near Wendell, one of my favorite locations given to me by a fellow camera club member. I try to make a photo here whenever I'm out that way. The pictures are always unique since the water levels are constantly changing along with the light.
Blue hour arrives at the City of Rocks National Reserve near Almo. I made this photo while waiting for the sun to go down and the stars to come out. This rock formation made me think of a giant dinosaur spine.
Drew Nash is a photojournalist, educator and avid landscape photographer, arriving at the Magic Valley in 2009. See more of his work at www.drewnashphoto.com.
I started my photojournalism career as a freelancer in high school; I went through college, however, as a portrait photographer. One of the many lessons I learned while making photos of families is that building triangles within the image creates a more pleasing aesthetic. I've found that to be the case in landscape work too.
I stumbled across a little waterfall while I was out looking for feature photos along the canyon rim. I went back after work with better light and made a few photos.
Of all the pillars at Pillar Falls, this is my favorite. This photo was taken just after sunrise while facing west. I really enjoy all the light and shadows within the frame, and the clouds really brings it all together.
While this is a splendid sunset in color, I still found beauty in it by converting to a monotone print. I liked the symmetry of the tree so I split the frame with it. I cropped the tree high to create a triangle to point to the dramatic clouds in the scene.
As photographers, we learn early on to love clouds. Clouds soften and help scatter light, giving us softer shadows and more interesting skies. This helps not only in portrait work but in landscape photography too.
I learned in college that black and white photography really helps pull out textures. It's one of the main contributing factors when I make the decision to devoid a photograph of color.
These volcanic tuffs are around 10 million years old and I find them absolutely fascinating. Driving out to this location in the middle of the night along a bumpy and winding road was an adventure in itself. After getting set up, I had to wait about 20 minutes for the Milky Way to align the way I wanted in the frame. In the meantime, I reflected on my failures and my successes and how much photography has meant to me. It was rewarding as I heard an owl hooting out in the vastness of the wilderness.
Part of my thought process while making this work is to find a leading line in my foreground and have it point to whatever dramatics I have going on in the frame.
Using leading lines in conjunction with positive and negative space is a big part of making landscapes images that work. I was happy with the gritty tonal range I was able to bring out in this print while making it a black-and-white image.
Twin Falls' landscape is simply enchanting when focused on using the proper perspective. Finding that perspective — whether it be the time of day or the lens that's used — can be challenging. The very nature of photography encourages constant growth and I think most landscape photographers become a bit introspective as well. I know I do.
For the past 12 years, Chief Photographer Drew Nash has provided amazing images for the Times-News and has won countless awards for his photojournalism.
But Nash is also an accomplished photographer outside of journalism. Unfortunately, our readers don't often see Nash's artistic side in the newspaper, so we asked Nash to gather some of his favorite personal photographs to feature in this week's Big Story.
In this photo package of Idaho landscapes, Nash explains what he looks for in his subject matter and details some of his tricks to squeeze a story from rocks and waterfalls by using positive and negative space to make images pop and by using black-and-white images to bring out textures.
