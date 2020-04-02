The Beem family

"We are living in a world right now front loaded with anxiety and fear. The bigness of all that’s happening is overwhelming and hitting us all a little differently. For my oldest, that meant celebrating his 14th birthday this week in relative isolation — with takeout lunch, driveway basketball against his uncool mom, and all his candles put on a single slice of birthday cake. For me, its guilt that I won’t be able to juggle family, work, school and support my community over the next few weeks and months. We are trying — and try is the key word — to find joy in the mess of this all. The isolation has been a reminder of how connected we all are, how fast we are used to running daily, and how much we all need each other." —Whitney Beem