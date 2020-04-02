The Beem family

"We are living in a world right now front loaded with anxiety and fear. The bigness of all that’s happening is overwhelming and hitting us all a little differently. For my oldest, that meant celebrating his 14th birthday this week in relative isolation — with takeout lunch, driveway basketball against his uncool mom, and all his candles put on a single slice of birthday cake. For me, its guilt that I won’t be able to juggle family, work, school and support my community over the next few weeks and months. We are trying — and try is the key word — to find joy in the mess of this all. The isolation has been a reminder of how connected we all are, how fast we are used to running daily, and how much we all need each other." —Whitney Beem
"Not going to school has been really boring lately. You can't really see friends, but luckily for us we can use cellphones and can still talk to our friends and that's fun. We also have no sports, which is a bummer because we will have no more group activities for awhile." —Luke Beem
