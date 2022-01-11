The American Legion Post 77 wants to buy veterans a cup of coffee

PAUL — Veterans are invited to join The American Legion Post 77 members from 8 - 11 a.m. on the last Saturday of every month for coffee and conversation at no charge.

The event is held from 8 - 11 a.m. at Wilbur C. Hall, 132 Wayne St., Jan. 29.

The post thanks the men and women who have served the country with courage, honor and commitment

You don't have to be a member of any post or veterans organization to come.

Let Post 77 buy you a cup of coffee.

For more information call Sergeant-at-Arms Bill Bailey, 208-312-1098.

