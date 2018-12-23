Twin Falls County
Felony sentencings
Joshua Andrew Thompson, 46, Jerome; possession of a controlled substance, $285.50 costs, $1,000 fine, seven years penitentiary, two determinate, five indeterminate, 138 days credited, 365 days retained jurisdiction, sentence to run concurrent to other 2018 case and a Gooding county 2017 case.
Kcee Alen Lacefield, 23, Burley; possession of a controlled substance, $285.50 costs, $1,000 fine, $100 DNA, $60 workmans comp. program fee, $992.58 problem solving court fees, four years penitentiary, two determinate, two indeterminate, credit for time served, sentence suspended, 100 hours community service, three years supervised probation.
Dylan Paul Martin, 26, Twin Falls; fraudulent use of a financial transaction card, $245.50 costs, $500 public defender, $100 DNA, five years penitentiary, three determinate, two indeterminate, credit for time served, sentence suspended and to run concurrent to other charge. Grand theft charge dismissed. Burglary, $245.50 costs, five years penitentiary, three determinate, two indeterminate, credit for time served, sentence suspended.
Alfredo Moreno Jr., 25, Buhl; possession of a controlled substance, $285.50 costs, $500 public defender, $100 DNA, $60 workmans comp. program fee, $310 problem solving court, four years penitentiary, two determinate, two indeterminate, 100 hours community service, three years supervised probation. Use or possession of drug paraphernalia charge dismissed.
Jeffery Lee Hall, 47, $290.50 costs, eight years penitentiary, four determinate, four indeterminate, 96 days credited, 365 days retained jurisdiction, one year drivers license suspension and five years interlock device. Driving without privileges charge dismissed.
Nathanael Michael West, 21, Twin Falls; burglary, $245.50 costs, $500 public defender, $100 DNA, six years penitentiary, four determinate, two indeterminate, credit for time served, 365 days retained jurisdiction.
Driving under the influence sentencings
Jason Floyd Quintana, 47, Twin Falls; DUI, $202.50 costs, 117 days jail, 180 days drivers license suspension.
Deo Man Darjee, 38, Twin Falls; DUI second offense, $1,000 fine, $1,000 suspended, $202.50 costs, 365 days jail, credit for time served with the balance suspended, 10 days discretionary, 365 days drivers license suspension with interlock device to start December 18, 2019 , 24 months supervised probation.
Wesley Gayford Poe, 38, Hansen; DUI excessive, $1,000 fine, $600 suspended, $202.50 costs, $50 public defender, 365 days jail, 355 suspended, credit for time served, guilty withheld judgment with 10 days discretionary, 16 hours work detail, 365 days drivers license suspension, 18 months supervised probation, attend victim impact panel.
Erick Salvador Delcid, 23, DUI; $1,000 fine, $700 suspended, $202.50 costs, 180 days jail, 177 suspended, one day credited, guilty withheld judgment, 16 hours work detail, 180 days restricted drivers license, 12 months supervised probation, attend victim impact panel and court alcohol school.
Divorce civil proceedings
Brandi Eby v. Christopher Eby
Whitney Mason v. Brandon Mason
Jennifer Bollinger v. Darren Bollinger
Kyle Kennedy v. Chelsea Kennedy
Donald Bryan v. Kelley Bryan
Heather Shell v. Jeffery Shell
Katheran Hacking-Robbins v. Kristopher Robbins
