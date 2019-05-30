IDAHO FALLS — Mountain Brewers Beer Fest is Saturday in Idaho Falls, and this year it will take place during “Idaho Beer Week,” anointed by Gov. Brad Little via proclamation.
For the 25th consecutive year, brewers from around the world will descend on Idaho Falls for the annual beer festival, hosted at Sandy Downs by the nonprofit North American Brewers Association.
The governor’s office recently issued a proclamation, in honor of the festival, declaring May 27 to June 1 “Idaho Beer Week.”
In addition to Beer Fest, a brewing competition — the International Beer Awards — is taking place this week. The annual competition changed names this year, from the North American Beer Awards, to reflect the competition’s foreign breweries.
More than 100 breweries will be represented at the Beer Fest, according to Lisa Smith, vice president of the North American Brewers Association and director of the Mountain Brewers Beer Fest.
“We have absolutely a full house as far as breweries go,” Smith said.
Vendors include both large and small breweries, from Anheuser-Busch and Pabst to Portneuf Valley Brewing, a locally owned brewpub in Pocatello, and Bertram’s Brewery, a Salmon Valley company, founded by a former gold prospector from Zimbabwe.
Smith said there will be another big crowd at this year’s festival.
The North American Brewers Association, which donates proceeds from the beer fest to charities and scholarship funds, will limit ticket sales to 5,500 people.
“We are tracking ahead of last year, so we are expecting a big crowd,” Smith said.
The event will have eight food vendors and two live bands.
There will be free shuttles with drop-off locations on both the east and west sides of Idaho Falls.
Tickets are $40 for regular admission and $10 for designated drivers. No tickets will be sold at the door. Patrons must be at least 21 and have a photo ID.
To buy tickets, visit northamericanbrewers.org.
Tickets also can be purchased at several local bars, including The Frosty Gator, Idaho Brewing Company, Marcellar’s, Tap-N-Fill, Snow Eagle Brewery and The Grapevine in Pocatello.
Beer Fest is from noon to 5 p.m. Saturday at Sandy Downs Rodeo Grounds, 6855 S. 15th E., Idaho Falls.
