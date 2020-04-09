Teton Valley, 5:01 p.m., April 2

Teton Valley residents, ravenous as always for outdoor recreation, escaped their homes on Thursday afternoon to enjoy the first sunshine in what felt like months. Just over the border in Wyoming is Teton Canyon, a haven for cross-country skiers, snowmachiners, and dog walkers. A local trail nonprofit had given the road a fresh groom after the prior night's snowfall and the parking lot was full of (socially distanced) people soaking up some much-needed Vitamin D.