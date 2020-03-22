Teton Raptor Center scientist has brain and heart for birds

So he made his own, eventually saving tens of thousands of dollars. The same goes for a self-designed audio recorder, which he uses to map habitat by capturing the calls of all species in an area. He now sells those to other researchers, along with a remote net launcher for catching birds.

As efficient as these innovations are, though, Bedrosian fears they distance scientists from their subjects. With the technology of today, he said, it’s sometimes possible for students to receive their master’s studying an animal they’ve never seen.

“We try not to be armchair ecologists,” he said. “There’s something to be said about spending eight hours with an animal and seeing what it’s doing.”

He admits that his own field-to-lab ratio has shifted over the years. When he first arrived in Jackson, Bedrosian spent nearly all his time outdoors — before he could analyze data, he had to gather it. But 20 years on, with a stockpile of information on the region’s raptors, he’s duty-bound to more computer time.