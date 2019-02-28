Breaking
Tending your rows and gardens
TWIN FALLS — As the winter season comes to a close, it’s time to start thinking about tending your rows and gardens. Whether it’s your personal garden at home or a community garden plot you seek out, spring offers a prime opportunity to get creative.
An appropriate way to welcome the new season is by tuning up your green thumb.
Perhaps pick a perennial to get started — a plant that regrows each spring. These can be a nice reminder that seasons are shifting and it’s time to return to tending the Earth.
Or maybe your favorite vegetable could be a ripe spring challenge. Seasonal vegetables considered optimal for the high desert climate in Magic Valley include beans, cucumber, eggplant, melon, pepper, pumpkin, squash and corn.
Desert sage, cacti and succulents are excellent choices for greening up your landscape in an arid environment. California poppies, desert marigolds and Apache plume are solid picks for incorporating color and brightness.
If you don’t know where to begin, give the University of Idaho Extension offices a call, or head on down to Native Roots for some advice.
And if you lack your own plot of earth, Ascension Community Garden and the College of Southern Idaho offer community spaces.
Whether you are a beginner or a lifelong horticulturist, you can find solace and serenity tending to flowers, plants and pollinators this spring.
And gardening can be a great way to interface with your local community, connect to the Earth, and learn a new skill. So dust off your sandals, procure a nice sun hat and some seeds, along with a good soil scoop, and plant away! Your green thumb will thank you.
—Jessica L. Flammang
