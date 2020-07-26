Teen shot and killed during street event in Hollywood

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Twin Falls' Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up Become a Member

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A 17-year-old girl was shot and killed after a fight broke out Saturday between two men during an illegal street racing event at an iconic intersection in Hollywood.

KCBS-TV reports Sunday that the girl was shot while standing at the corner of Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue. Police don't believe she was targeted and did not immediately release her name.

The event drew about 200 people to the area popular with tourists and known for the Hollywood Walk of Fame.

Los Angeles police on Sunday arrested a suspect in the shooting, the Los Angeles Times reported. The suspect's name was not immediately released, said Officer Mike Lopez.

Police said they are reviewing videos posted on social media that appear to show the moments before and after the shooting.

