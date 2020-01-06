NAMPA (AP) — Police in Nampa say a 16-year-old has been arrested and charged with aggravated assault in connection with a shooting that injured a 15-year-old boy.
The injured teenager was found by police with a gunshot wound in his leg near a Nampa elementary school on Thursday evening.
Officers with the Nampa Police Department arrested the 16-year-old boy the following day. A 35-year-old man was also arrested and charged with drug crimes in connection with the case.
Police say the older teen and the adult man were trying to find a relative when they began pursuing a car that held the 15-year-old boy and other teens. The shooting happened after the car stopped outside Park Ridge Elementary School.
