Technology has transformed the field

As society becomes more mechanized, so too do industries such as agriculture. While resident dairy cows may not notice the changes — and perhaps might even be more comfortable with the regularity of robotics and the luxury of water beds — farmers might take longer to adjust to the new age of agriculture.
Shared investments are reshaping the competitive aspect of the industry and adding economic stability to the field. Agricultural partnerships, including the UI CAFE model, aim to maximize efficiency and sustainability for dairies, one of Idaho’s key economic drivers.
Aerial drone monitoring and tractor GPS systems have afforded farmers increased planting precision and more efficiency in remotely monitoring their crops, essentially taking the guesswork out of the equation.
Soil moisture probes that use electrical currents to measure moisture and temperature have assisted farmers in irrigation management. No longer must farmers dig up dirt to measure themselves; now, they can access data from the cloud sent to a satellite hourly from the probes.
These technological tools do not completely eliminate the human aspect. Farmers still need to calibrate the sensors and check for accurate positioning.
Once in place, automated devices no longer demand hands-on monitoring. For example, irrigation pivots can now be controlled remotely from farmers’ phones. Still, this approach depends on correct positioning, and sometimes, retrofitting the devices.
Despite the challenges, remote management of crops and fields has become the new standard. A myriad collection of cell phone apps designed to detect pests, identify plants and weeds, and crop nutrient deficiencies, as well as track and calculate tractor speed and positioning in the field has offered a fresh face to farming.
Instead of keeping tedious handwritten records of livestock food consumption and weight gain, farmers can enter these stats on their mobile devices. They can even match their bulls and cows on “Tudder” a U.K.-based dating app for cows!
Potatoes, corn, alfalfa, sugar beets and barley alike are entering a new era. And educating future farmers is not long behind.
The College of Southern Idaho is poised to offer its students contemporary skills with its new associate’s degree path in agronomy and precision agriculture, where students will be introduced to automated farming systems.
All of these adaptations to traditional farming will come with benefits as well as drawbacks for the modern farmer. But as technology ushers in a new age and cow udders are systematically milked by robotic arms — reducing the margin of error for over or under-milking — farmers can ultimately appreciate fewer hours spent in the barns and the field.
—Jessica L. Flammang
