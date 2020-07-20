Tech drives indexes higher on Wall Street after choppy start

The Nasdaq had its best day since the end of April. It climbed 263.90 points, or 2.5%, to 10,767.09. The Russell 2000 index of small company stocks gave up 5.36 points, or 0.4%, to 1,467.95.

Treasury yields were mixed, reflecting caution among investors. European markets closed mostly higher and Asian markets ended mixed.

Wall Street is coming off its third straight weekly gain following improvements in hiring, retail sales and other parts of the economy, along with rising hopes for a COVID-19 vaccine. Underlying it all is massive aid for the economy and the promise of nearly zero interest rates from the Federal Reserve. The overall S&P 500 index has rallied back to within 4% of its record set in February and is back to where it was in early June.

Still, worries remain that the rise of coronavirus counts across much of the country will derail efforts to reopen businesses shut down due to the pandemic.

"Until we have more clarity around all these different issues, it wouldn't surprise us if the market ended the year right where we are today," said Sameer Samana, senior global market strategist at Wells Fargo Investment Institute.