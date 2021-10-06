Taylor delivers wild card walkoff

Dueling aces Adam Wainwright of St. Louis and the Dodgers’ Max Scherzer struggled with their control early in just the second winner-take-all game in postseason history with two starting pitchers aged 37-plus. Wainwright is 40; Scherzer is 37.

They issued two walks apiece through the first three innings. Scherzer’s wild pitch led to a run in the first and he hit Harrison Bader in the fourth.

Justin Turner tied it at 1 in the fourth on a leadoff solo shot into the Dodgers bullpen in left. It was the first homer Wainwright has ever given up on a curveball in the postseason. Turner’s 13 postseason homers are the most in franchise history.

St. Louis led 1-0 when Edman scored on Scherzer’s wild pitch. Edman singled leading off, stole second base and took third when O’Neill fouled out to right.

Scherzer left with one out in the fifth after giving up a leadoff single to Edman and a walk to Goldschmidt. He paced the dugout with his hands on his hips. Former Cardinal Joe Kelly got out of the jam after Goldschmidt reached third on Kelly’s wild pitch.

Scherzer allowed one run and three hits, struck out four and walked three against his hometown team.