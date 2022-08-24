Tanner Baumann, Gooding

Q: How long have you been coaching?

A: I’ve been the head JV coach for Gooding the past three years. I’ve coached for Gooding for four years. This is my fifth year.

Q: How does it feel stepping up to be the head varsity coach?

A: It’s really a childhood dream to be the head football coach of your hometown. This is a great community and I’m glad I get to coach for them. One of my old coaches is coaching with me. That’s a pretty cool experience. It’s daunting that the pressure is now on my shoulders, but I wouldn’t have it any other way.

Q: What’s the pressure of stepping into a well-established team?

A: We’ve got a very football-heavy community that is used to success. Continuing that success, finding our strengths and weaknesses, that’s where I feel the pressure.

Q: What are some of the challenges coaches face?

A: There’s so much going on in everyone’s lives. Coaches, kids, families. Finding a safe place to share it and being able to hear those things happening in kids’ lives and help them through it. Everyone’s got baggage. Feel free to share the load with someone else. Feel free to be the guy to help carry that burden. Time is always an issue, but it’s really the outside stuff that’s going on.

Q: Transitioning to head coach, what are some challenges unique to your position?

A: Getting kids that you’ve coached for a long time to look at you as the head coach. Getting kids to believe and trust in new coaches. We’ve had a pretty established staff for the last few years. We’ve got a great group of kids that are respectful and they’ve taken it pretty well.

Q: What are your goals for this season?

A: Any coach who says they’re not trying to win a state championship is doing a disservice to themselves and their kids. That being said, what I want is good people leaving this football team that represent this community. I believe if you want to be a successful person, you find places to be successful. The goals are the same that they’ve been. We’re shooting for the stars every time.

Q: Are you saying the score on the scoreboard is less important than the values learned on the field?

A: I think they go hand-in-hand. At the end of the day I want good people leaving this program. When you’re successful as a group, there’s something special that brings people together. It matters when you win. It matters when you work hard for one common goal and you reach it.

Q: How does the conference look this year?

A: I think our conference as a whole has been getting better each and every year. That goes without question. Allyn Reynolds at Buhl got really good last year. They happened to run into the same team that knocked us out of the playoffs. At Filer, Brandsma is on his second year at the helm. He’s going to have a lot better results. Every year a coach is with a team they seem to get better. Both Kimberly and Gooding lost longtime head coaches, so it’ll be interesting to see. In this football family, it’s all eyes on Buhl, all eyes on Filer, all eyes on Kimberly. We don’t overlook anyone. I don’t think there’s a single team that sticks out. It’s a long season and a lot can change. That’s what we learned last year in this conference.

Q: How are you adjusting this year after losing multiple key players from last season?

A: Every year you lose great players. It’s our job to find the players to fill those spots. We had a special group of seniors who started from the time they were sophomores until their senior year. That meant that the grade below them watched a lot of football. Those kids are hungry and ready to compete. Last year our JV was conference champs. We’ve got a lot of those juniors coming in with high expectations for the year.

Q: What’s new this season?

A: We’re trying to get back to our roots. We’re going very traditional in our style, how we look and behave. We’re trying to believe and trust in the foundation and tradition of this community.

Q: What advice do you have for other new coaches coming in on how to build chemistry with a team?

A: You’ve got to be genuine with who you are. There’s always great coaches that say you have to have non-negotiables, but if you’re not willing to live by those then how can you expect kids to? Any time you get to be a coach in any stature, you’re going to have kids looking to you. You have to be the example. Find your non-negotiables first and instill that within your team.

Q: What are some of your non-negotiables?

A: Respect for everybody. Teammate, coach, sibling, parent, opponent. I don’t like arrogance. The other one is perform in the school. I’m a firm believer of a student-athlete over an athlete who goes to school. Finally, be willing to help someone out when they’re going through tough times. Be approachable. It’s a lot of character stuff. I think our conference has a lot of high-character coaches and high-character kids.