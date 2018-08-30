Tailgating is sport unto itself and it is important to have a game plan to keep food and fans safe. Here is a plan to put you on the “offense” for food safety:
When preparing food:
• Plan for few or no leftovers. If you have leftovers, make sure they can be properly cooled in a cooler; if not, discard.
• Pack a separate beverage cooler so the main food cooler is open less and stays cooler.
• Bring enough ice to keep coolers below 40 degrees until food is gone or returned to refrigerator.
• Use insulated carrying cases with heated inserts to transport hot foods or place hot foods in insulted coolers to maintain temperature.
• If possible, keep raw meat in a separate cooler, away from ready-to-eat foods. If not, store raw meat in leak-proof containers and under ready-to-eat foods. This will help prevent cross-contamination.
• Pack liquid soap, plenty of warm water, and paper towels for hand washing. A beverage dispenser works for transporting warm water and can be placed on the edge of a tailgate for easy dispensing. In a pinch, disposable antiseptic wet wipes can be used. With either method, remember to wash and wipe hands thoroughly for 20 seconds. Time and friction of rubbing are what kill the bacteria.
When grilling food:
• Meat must reach the recommended minimum internal temperature to kill various microorganisms:
145 degrees for steaks and roasts (beef, lamb, veal) for medium rare. (Medium = 160 degrees)
145 degrees F for chops, ribs, steaks and roasts (pork, beef, lamb, veal) for medium rare. Let rest/stand for 3 minutes before serving. (Medium = 160 degrees)
160 degrees ground beef, pork, veal and lamb, egg dishes.
• These are the minimum internal temperatures. You may choose to cook turkey or chicken to higher temperatures for a golden, tender product.
• Use a clean, properly calibrated thermometer to check the temperature. Using a thermometer prevents over-cooking as well as under-cooking.
• Cook only the amount of meat that will be consumed in 2 hours or less.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.