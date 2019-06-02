TACOMA, Wash. (AP) — Tacoma police are investigating the death of a man who was shot.
The News Tribune reports the man died Sunday at St. Joseph Medical Center in Tacoma.
Police say officers responded to a report of gunfire on South Yakima Avenue shortly before 3 a.m. Sunday.
According to police, responding officers found a large crowd, including people attending to the wounded man. The man died about an hour after he was taken to the hospital.
Police have been interviewing people who were present during the shooting.
The man's name was not immediately released.
