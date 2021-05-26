Table of Contents

Stars spin as the Earth rotates and shine down on the Magic Mountain Resort chairlift May 16, 2020, south of Hansen. Using man-made objects to enhance astrophotography creates interesting effects to the photos.
A family of Canada geese (Branta canadensis) floats across the waters of the Ruby Marshes.
Most of Idaho’s hatchery fish are rainbow trout. While the majority are released as pan-sized fish, a handful are huge brood stock adults, like this eight-pound rainbow caught in the Hagerman Valley.
Elko angler Gabe Arbillaga shows off a nice rainbow trout he caught below the dam at Wildhorse Reservoir, one of eastern Nevada's top fishing destinations.
"Metaphor: Tree of Utah" on Interstate 80
Welcome.................................X
Astrotourism on the rise: In search of dark skies.................XX
Landing a whopper: Southern Idaho fishing adventures.............. XX
Top 10 fishing destinations in northeastern Nevada.......xx
Among the wildflowers: Finding colorful wildflowers in south-central Idaho ..............................xx
Ruby Marshes: A crossroads for migratory birds......................xx
Far out art destinations: Outdoor art within a day’s drive from Elko........................xx
Calendar of Events.....................
