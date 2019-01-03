Syd Havard wants to see Twin Falls grow into an even more inclusive community where citizens choose to get involved.
“We’re already a diverse community,” Havard said. But Twin Falls needs to “make sure we’re an inclusive community and everyone is recognized and heard.”
Havard is working with the city of Twin Falls to create a diversity committee. The California native moved from Ventura County to Twin Falls in August 2017 and has been involved with productions at The Orpheum Theatre. Havard is also a leader of Magic Valley Pride.
Havard would like to see Twin Falls continue its refugee outreach programs and have cultural diversity classes for police and schools.
“I’d love to see a really diverse panel of people on City Council,” Havard said.
The community should also continue its Pride events, festivals and craft fairs that support local vendors.
By 2029, Havard anticipates the city will have a need for more rental housing, youth programs, wheelchair accessibility a rec center and public transportation.
“Gosh I certainly hope that marijuana is legalized by then — at least medically,” Havard said. “If Utah has legalized it already, come on Idaho.”
Havard also hopes residents will be involved by voting whenever they can, attending local government meetings and going to community events.
— Heather Kennison
