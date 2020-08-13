Supporters made food drive a success

The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks Rupert Lodge 2106 veterans chairman would like to thank those who contributed and donated to the Veterans 2020 Food Drive. The food drive is to support the Idaho Veterans Home in Pocatello.
A special thank you goes to the following: Wiltran Inc, Bob and Toni Williams, members of Rupert Lodge 2106, Brewster Cheese, Arrowhead Potatoes/Moss Farms, Land View Inc., Tim and Barbra Adams, members of American Legion Post #10 and Jerad Williams.
Thank you one and all.
Dave Norby
National Veterans Service Chairman and Committee
