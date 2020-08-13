You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Supporters made food drive a success
0 comments

Supporters made food drive a success

  • 0

The Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks Rupert Lodge 2106 veterans chairman would like to thank those who contributed and donated to the Veterans 2020 Food Drive. The food drive is to support the Idaho Veterans Home in Pocatello.

A special thank you goes to the following: Wiltran Inc, Bob and Toni Williams, members of Rupert Lodge 2106, Brewster Cheese, Arrowhead Potatoes/Moss Farms, Land View Inc., Tim and Barbra Adams, members of American Legion Post #10 and Jerad Williams.

Thank you one and all.

Dave Norby

National Veterans Service Chairman and Committee

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News