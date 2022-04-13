'Supply chain issue' delivered snow late, Bogus joked. Now it will reopen for a day

BOISE — Bogus Basin Mountain Recreation Area will reopen less than two weeks after ending its season thanks to an unusual series of April snowstorms that dropped more than 20 inches of snow at the Boise-area mountain.

“You read that right. ... Our order of snow got delayed, and the manufacturer was inflexible,” Bogus officials joked on Facebook, calling the reopening “Supply Chain Saturday.” Bogus plans to reopen for one day on Saturday, from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Deer Point, Morning Star and Coach chairlifts will be running, and 2021-22 pass holders are welcome. Day passes will also be available online in advance.

Officials said they received more snow in the last 72 hours than in February and March combined.

A series of cold fronts has dropped snow across the Treasure Valley in recent days, and National Weather Service forecasters have said another cold front could bring more snow this weekend.

