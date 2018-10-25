HAILEY — A small commercial kitchen in the Wood River Valley is hoping to stay competitive by implementing a new marketing strategy.
Lois Allison opened Sun Valley Mustard in 1984 after friends and mustard-lovers encouraged her to market the gourmet recipe she’d used for more than 30 years. But since its opening, the business has experienced plenty of ebbs and flows, including years of growth, several new ownerships and an overall loss of market share. At one time, the company sold mustard in 35 Whole Foods stores and 10 Albertsons; it’s now available only at a handful of stores in Idaho.
“We can’t compete price-wise,” President Josh Wells said in a phone interview. “We pulled back because we’re rebooting the company.”
Pricing and timing have brought setbacks, but Wells feels they’re on the cusp of a brighter future.
“There’s a lot of momentum that’s building in the food industry, and we want to be a part of that,” Wells said. “I think the timing is right, and that’s 90 percent of it.”
Specialty foods are one of the few grocery categories that are growing, he said.
Today, Sun Valley Mustard produces small handcrafted batches of gourmet mustard from a commercial kitchen in Hailey. The company has two full-time employees and three part-time employees who work occasionally.
“We just sort of make product as we need it,” Wells said.
Sun Valley Mustard comes in six flavors: spicy sweet, chardonnay, amber ale, hot jalapeno, sweet garlic and dill – retailing between $4.99 and $6.19 per jar, depending on location.
Wells bought the business in 2011, but he knew Sun Valley Mustard was “on its deathbed.” So he reached out to students at California State University, Los Angeles, who were pursuing their Master of Business Administration. The students did a thorough case analysis, including a consumer and market study, and helped him develop a business plan.
“We’re trying to build it into a successful company,” Wells said.
But success likely means the company will need to pull production out of Idaho, at least for a while. Wells said it would be cost-prohibitive to develop a processing facility in the Wood River Valley, and he doesn’t have the cash flow to partner with another local producer. The cost of a new production line alone would be around a half-million dollars.
“There is no local producer for what we make,” Wells said.
His next option is to look for a co-packer in another state. By moving to a mass-production scale, he hopes to reduce the cost of individual jars of mustard and make it more attractive to consumers.
“We’re talking 50,000 jars, and we make 500,” Wells said.
People love the product, he said — it’s just the cost that’s unpalatable. Sun Valley Mustard has won multiple awards competing against hundreds of other mustard producers. Wells is optimistic about using a tried-and-true recipe but at a lower price in a larger market.
The goal is to eventually bring production back to Idaho, possibly working with companies such as Chobani and looking closer to the Twin Falls area. But it’ll take some time.
Meanwhile, Wells is in the process of hiring a general manager who will help implement the business plan and create jobs. The next steps are to repackage, resize and reboot.
“We feel like our timing is good,” he said. “American consumers are becoming more focused on quality, healthy foods.”
