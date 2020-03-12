Sun Valley Film Festival canceled

KETCHUM — The Sun Valley Film Festival announced Thursday that it was canceling its festival, which was scheduled for March 18-22.
“We are actively supporting the global and local effort to combat this pandemic by canceling this year’s Festival," Festival Executive Director Teddy Grennan said in a statement. "The health and safety of our community and all of our participants is our top priority and we know this is the right and responsible decision. We look forward to seeing you all next year for our 10th anniversary in 2021.”