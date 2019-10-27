City Council
Jane Conard is a lawyer in a solo practice in Sun Valley. She is a member of the state bar in Utah, California and Idaho.
Conard is running for her second term on the Sun Valley City Council.
There are ongoing projects that she wants to see through.
She wants to promote tourism in Sun Valley and bring public transportation to help tourists travel.
Michelle D. Griffith is the Executive Director of ARCH Community Housing Trust.
Griffith is running for her second term on the Sun Valley City Council.
