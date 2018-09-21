Suicide Prevention
Buy Now

Lindsey Tadlock hangs a 'Love Yourself' bracelet from the I.B. Perrine Bridge on Sept. 13 near the Twin Falls Visitor Center in Twin Falls. Tadlock lost her father to suicide at the age of 14.

 PAT SUTPHIN TIMES-NEWS

Suicide is on the rise across the country, and Idaho is no exception. The Gem State had the seventh-highest suicide rate in the U.S. in 2016, with about 21 suicide deaths per 100,000 people, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. In the Magic Valley, that rate was slightly lower — though still higher than the national average — with 18.6 suicide deaths per 100,000 people.

The rate in Idaho, like the rest of the U.S. and especially the Mountain West, is also increasing rapidly. In 2005, Idaho had 16.5 suicides per 100,000 residents. Eleven years later, that rate had increased by about five suicides per 100,000 residents. 

Meanwhile, mental health professionals and grassroots advocacy groups are grappling with what the causes are for rising rates, and trying new approaches to temper the prevalence of suicide. It's a multi-pronged issue that, as Idaho's neighbor to the south proves, requires a multi-pronged solution. See the story on E1. 

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0

Load comments