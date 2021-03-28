Succeeding at State

Despite a year of closures due to the coronavirus pandemic, high school sports in Idaho have remained open throughout the 2020-21 season.

While other states closed down their programs, the Idaho High School Activities Association found ways to keep ours going.

But some concessions were made.

Fans were limited or restricted throughout the season and games were canceled or rescheduled depending on the requirements of the school.

Although sports may have looked different this year than in years past, at the end of the winter sports season, students had the opportunity to compete against the best athletes during state tournaments.

See The Big Story, Page D1.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0