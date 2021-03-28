 Skip to main content
Succeeding at State
Succeeding at State

4A Cheer Championships

Minico sophomore Alaynie Wilcox flies through the air in the 4A Stunt All Girl competition March 19 during the 2021 State Cheer Championships at the Ford Idaho Center in Nampa. Minico placed first in the Stunt All Girl category.

 PAT SUTPHIN, TIMES-NEWS

Despite a year of closures due to the coronavirus pandemic, high school sports in Idaho have remained open throughout the 2020-21 season.

While other states closed down their programs, the Idaho High School Activities Association found ways to keep ours going.

But some concessions were made.

Fans were limited or restricted throughout the season and games were canceled or rescheduled depending on the requirements of the school.

Although sports may have looked different this year than in years past, at the end of the winter sports season, students had the opportunity to compete against the best athletes during state tournaments.

See The Big Story, Page D1.

