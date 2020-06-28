Students continue learning via farm work during pandemic

“They don’t understand it. Up here on this end of the county where you’ve got more farming that goes on, they get it. But if I go back down into Summerville, or in Charleston ... it’s lost,” Behr said.

While students try to practice social distancing when it’s possible, it’s hard to do so when you’re working alongside each other each day in a farm environment, Behr said. Face coverings aren’t worn, since it would be nearly impossible to keep them clean, dry and in place when students are working in nearly 100-degree heat.

“We don’t know anyone that’s had the virus; they don’t know of anybody that’s had it,” Behr said.

Students on the farm processed more than 7,000 pounds of onions last month. Some 2,700 pounds were donated to the Lowcountry Food Bank. The rest was sold off, the money funneled back into the school’s agriculture program, Behr said. They’ve also harvested thousands of pounds of elephant garlic and potatoes, among other things, since school first let out.

Some, but not all, of the students helping out throughout the school’s closure were already in the center’s agriculture program. Others are studying some of the center’s other areas, such as heavy machinery, mechatronics or welding.