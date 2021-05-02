Strolling through history in City Park

Early investors in Twin Falls poured their efforts into making the fledgling town an attractive, civilized place to live. Residents quickly constructed stately homes, churches and schools to coax more pioneers to the valley’s new irrigation tract.

City planners in 1904 battled sagebrush on a five-acre parcel along Shoshone Street East to create City Park — staging grounds for civic activities and a home for the newly founded Twin Falls Municipal Band. Many of the shade trees were planted before irrigation water from the new Twin Falls canal system had reached the town. Creek water was hauled from nearby Rock Creek and saplings were watered by hand.