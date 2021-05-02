 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Strolling through history in City Park
0 comments

Strolling through history in City Park

  • 0
A stroll through Twin Falls City Park

This flower garden, seen April 7 at Twin Falls City Park, is dedicated to former Idaho State Police trooper and longtime scout master Frank Mogensen, who died in 1994 at the age of 70. In 2009, Twin Falls County posthumously named a trail that extends from the entrance to Centennial Park to the I.B. Perrine Bridge in recognition of Mogensen's contributions to the community. 'He loving cared for this beautiful flower garden.'

 DREW NASH, TIMES-NEWS

Early investors in Twin Falls poured their efforts into making the fledgling town an attractive, civilized place to live. Residents quickly constructed stately homes, churches and schools to coax more pioneers to the valley’s new irrigation tract.

City planners in 1904 battled sagebrush on a five-acre parcel along Shoshone Street East to create City Park — staging grounds for civic activities and a home for the newly founded Twin Falls Municipal Band. Many of the shade trees were planted before irrigation water from the new Twin Falls canal system had reached the town. Creek water was hauled from nearby Rock Creek and saplings were watered by hand.

Today, a well-shaded City Park sits between the Twin Falls County Courthouse and the Twin Falls Public Library, a haven for many to rest or recreate and remember the town’s 117-year history.

See The Big Story, Page D1.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Fire damages Twin Falls duplex
Local

Fire damages Twin Falls duplex

A fire caused extensive damage to half of a Twin Falls duplex early Tuesday, but firefighters were able to keep the fire from spreading to the other unit.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News