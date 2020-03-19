Strange FOIA redactions and rejections from MuckRock

Why is it always the last place you look ...

After 17 months of exhaustive search, ICE closed out a FOIA request for memos related to President Donald Trump’s proposed border wall, stating that no such records could be found. While we can’t say for sure where ICE was looking during that year and a half, we do know where they didn’t check—their own website, where it turns out the documents had been posted in plain sight for over a year.

The Six Hundred Sixty Million FOIA Request

In response to a request for how many of a certain type of forensic device the Pentagon’s Office of the Secretary of Defense had in their possession, the Agency’s FOIA office responded that the only way to determine that would be to search every active contract. And since those contracts aren’t sufficiently configured for text search, and all contracts would have to be properly processed and redacted, that would take an estimated “15 million labor hours” and cost somewhere around $660 million.

While we unfortunately did not have the millions or millennium to spare, what we did have was a request for the same information sent to a different department in the Pentagon.