St. Luke’s Jerome

Favi Ceballos Carrillo, daughter of Lorena Carrillo and Luiz Ceballos of Jerome, was born Jan. 13, 2020.

Yuritzy Ivanna Aguilera Ramirez, daughter of Maria Guadalupe Ramirez and Alejandro Aguilera of Twin Falls, was born Jan. 20, 2020.

St. Luke’s Magic Valley

Rhett Gordon Cook, son of Emily and Steven Cook of Filer, was born Jan. 16 2020.

Lincoln Maddox Robbins, son of Winterr Guest and Criss Robbins of Twin Falls, was born Jan. 16, 2020.

Colvin Dustin Quigley, son of Kaitlin Phillips and Kyle Quigley of Filer, was born Jan. 19, 2020.

Bryce Jaxon Koehn, son of Rilla and Landon Koehn of Jerome, was born Jan. 19, 2020.

Charlotte Ann Gutierrez, daughter of Victoria Anderson and Jose Gutierrez of Twin Falls, was Jan. 20, 2020.

Harper Laine Wiebe and Kynlee Raine Wiebe, twin daughters of Kara Dawn and Ronan Greg Wiebe of Filer, were born Jan. 20, 2020.

Aviana Naomi Meneses, daughter of Kassandra K. Rosales and Alvaro A. Meneses of Twin Falls, was born Jan. 21, 2020.

Wyatt Sterling Scoresby, son of Meghan and Jason Scoresby of Twin Falls, was born Jan. 21, 2020.

