Stocks shake off an early loss and end higher, led by tech

The market is “searching for direction at this point,” said Sam Stovall, chief investment strategist at CFRA.

After plunging by just over a third from February into late March on worries about a coming, severe recession, the stock market has since more than halved its losses on hopes that infections are leveling off and that growth could resume later this year amid a gradually reopening economy.

The S&P 500 surged 12.7% in April for its best monthly performance in 33 years. The month has historically been one of the best of the year for U.S. stocks, while May has been more of a struggle.

“I wouldn’t hold out a lot of hope for seasonal strength,” Stovall said. “This is the six-month period in which the market tends to trace out the design on Charlie Brown’s shirt.”

Many professional investors have been skeptical of the market’s huge rally given how much devastation is rolling through the economy. Uncertainty is extremely high about how long the recession will last after businesses shut down worldwide in hopes of slowing the spread of the virus. Even some of Wall Street’s optimists said a pullback for the S&P 500 was overdue.